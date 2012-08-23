NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as expectations were dampened for further stimulus from the Federal Reserve and overseas data pointed to a slowing global economy.

Equities were little changed following the latest read on new home sales, which rose 3.6 percent in July.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 77.28 points, or 0.59 percent, at 13,095.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.24 points, or 0.51 percent, at 1,406.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 18.57 points, or 0.60 percent, at 3,055.10.