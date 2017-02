NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.06 points, or 0.06 percent, at 12,645.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.44 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,341.03. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.20 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,897.13. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)