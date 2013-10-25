US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Oct 25 U.S. stocks opened modestly higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq outperforming on the back of strong results from companies such as Amazon and Microsoft.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 10.21 points, or 0.07 percent, at 15,519.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.10 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,755.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.17 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,953.13.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)