NEW YORK, Sept 27 U.S. stocks declined on Friday and the S&P 500 and Dow posted their first weekly drop in four, as congressional Democrats and Republicans struggled to pass a federal budget to avert a government shutdown days away.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.06 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,258.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.93 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,691.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.83 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,781.59.

For the week, the Dow ended down 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent while the Nasdaq ended up 0.2 percent.