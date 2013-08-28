NEW YORK Aug 28 Wall Street stocks rose on Wednesday, rebounding after two days of losses as energy shares rose alongside another jump in crude prices.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.79 points, or 0.41 percent, at 14,836.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.93 points, or 0.36 percent, at 1,636.41. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.82 points, or 0.47 percent, at 3,595.35.