NEW YORK Aug 29 U.S. stocks edged higher on Thursday as data pointed to stronger-than-expected economic growth, though geopolitical uncertainty over Syria limited gains.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.05 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,840.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.23 points, or 0.20 percent, at 1,638.19. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 26.95 points, or 0.75 percent, at 3,620.30.