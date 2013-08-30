NEW YORK Aug 30 U.S. stocks extended losses on Friday as U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said the U.S. is not alone in its will to act following the Syrian chemical weapons attack.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.49 points, or 0.47 percent, at 14,771.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.91 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,629.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 37.11 points, or 1.03 percent, at 3,583.19.