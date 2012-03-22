* China, euro zone manufacturing data softens
* FedEx falls after results, outlook
* Initial jobless claims show labor market improvement
* Indexes off: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. stocks fell at the open
Thursday as data on the U.S. labor market did little to
counter concerns about weakness in the global economy after soft
manufacturing data in the euro zone and China.
The HSBC flash purchasing managers index showed China's
manufacturing sector activity shrank in March for a fifth
successive month while the March Markit's Eurozone Composite PMI
showed further contraction, led by a decline in French and
German factory activity.
The data greatly reduced hopes the euro zone could sidestep
a recession while indicating China's slowdown has yet to wane.
European equity markets weakened for a fourth straight
session, heading for their longest down run in four months as
weak economic data re-ignited concerns about the strength of
global demand while shares in Asia relinquished most of the
earlier gains following the data.
The pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 fell 1.1
percent to 1,079.61 and the euro shed 0.4 percent.
U.S. Labor Department data showed new U.S. claims for
unemployment benefits dropped to a fresh four-year low last
week, providing more evidence the domestic economy continues to
improve, but were not enough to adjust investor expectations
higher.
"With France and Germany's PMI coming in so low - they have
been the catalyst that has been holding Europe together so it's
a little bit of fear for some of the market participants," said
Brad Thompson, chief investment officer at Stadion Money
Management in Watkinsville, Georgia.
"A lot of the growth expectations economically, from a
domestic standpoint have been priced in this recent trend, so
the risk right now is still Europe."
The market has been resilient recently and able to rebound
off sluggish starts to the session, but Thursday's trading could
represent the first significant test for the S&P 500 to hold the
1,400 support level which it has held the past five days.
Other U.S. data expected later include the FHFA January home
price index, at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT) as well as February leading
indicators, also due at 10 a.m.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 56.38
points, or 0.43 percent, to 13,068.24. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 8.31 points, or 0.59 percent, to 1,394.58. The
Nasdaq Composite Index fell 15.22 points, or 0.49
percent, to 3,060.10.
Transports fell, pulled lower by FedEx Corp, which
dropped 2.2 percent to $93.73 after the world's second-largest
package delivery company reported a higher quarterly profit
warned that it had lowered its expectations for the rest of this
year due to Europe's weak economy. The Dow Jones Transportation
average lost 1.7 percent.
Dollar General Corp advanced 2.3 percent to $45.77
after the discount retailer posted higher holiday-quarter
earnings and sales as more shoppers came in and spent more per
visit.
ConAgra Foods Inc dipped 0.6 percent to $26.21 after
it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
price increases, but stood by its full-year target.
McDonald's Corp's lost 0.5 percent to $96.20 after
the world's biggest hamburger chain said Chief Executive Jim
Skinner is retiring after more than seven years at the helm.
