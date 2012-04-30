* U.S. personal income, spending data on tap
* NYSE Euronext quarterly profit falls
* Barnes & Noble jumps on Microsoft deal
* Futures off: Dow 12 pts, S&P 1.8 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, April 30 U.S. stock index futures
edged lower on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 may snap a
four-day winning streak after data showed Spain slipped into a
recession and ahead of a report on U.S. consumer spending.
* Spain's economy slipped into recession in the first
quarter, data showed, with deep government spending cuts to
reduce a massive public deficit and troubles in the banking
sector likely to delay any return to growth.
* Investors will also look to March personal income and
consumption, coming at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Economists
expect a 0.3 percent rise in income and a 0.4 percent increase
in spending. In February, income rose 0.2 percent and spending
was up 0.8 percent.
* Also due at 8:30 a.m. is the Chicago Fed Midwest
Manufacturing Index for March.
* Other economic reports due Monday include the April index
of manufacturing activity at 9:45 a.m. EDT (1345 GMT) from the
Institute of Supply Management Chicago.
* S&P 500 futures fell 1.8 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 12
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 4.75 points.
* NYSE Euronext said profit fell by almost one-third
in the first quarter due to a difficult trading environment and
costs from its failed merger with Deutsche Boerse.
* A total of 12 S&P 500 companies were scheduled to report
earnings on Monday, including Anadarko Petroleum Corp
and McKesson Corp.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of the
275 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent
topped estimates. A strong earnings season helped lift the
benchmark S&P index to its best week since mid-March on Friday.
* Pipeline operator Energy Transfer Partners LP said
it will buy Sunoco Inc for $5.3 billion in stock and
cash as it focuses on transporting more crude oil and refined
products amid falling natural gas prices. Sunoco soared 21
percent to $49.49 in premarket trading.
* Barnes & Noble Inc surged 79.1 percent to $24.50
premarket after Microsoft Corp said it will invest $300
million in the bookseller's digital and college businesses in a
deal that values the businesses at $1.7 billion.
* European stocks dipped 0.3 percent early Monday
in choppy trade, halting a four-session rally and dragging down
by brewing concerns over Spain's finances.
* Asian shares rose as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data
left open the possibility of further monetary stimulus from the
Federal Reserve, but trading was subdued with Japanese and
Chinese markets closed.
(Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak)