By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Tuesday ahead of data on the manufacturing sector that could offer evidence on the pace of the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 closed April with its first monthly decline since November as economic data pointed to a slowing domestic economy and continued flare-ups in the euro zone highlighted the risks of the region's debt crisis.

Investor focus will be dominated by the United States as a number of European and Asian stock markets, including ones in Germany, France and Italy, are closed on Tuesday for the May Day holiday.

Britain's FTSE 100 bounced 0.4 percent higher early, with Lloyds Banking Group Plc among the top gainers after quarterly results, offsetting a fall in integrated oils led by BP.

The Institute for Supply Management releases its April manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expected a reading of 53.0 versus 53.4 in March.

"Both Dallas and Chicago, which are also manufacturing numbers, yesterday came in negative, so it will be interesting to see where the ISM data comes in," said Ken Polcari, managing director at ICAP Equities in New York.

"If it does come in so much better, you might see a little pop in the market, but because most global markets are closed you might have a muted reaction."

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 point and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 16 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 3 points.

Pfizer Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as cost controls partly offset plunging sales of its Lipitor cholesterol fighter, now facing generic competition. The shares dipped 0.5 percent to $22.78 in premarket trade.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of the 297 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent topped estimates.

Earnings are expected from 32 S&P 500 companies on Tuesday, including Broadcom Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp and Fiserv Inc.

The Internal Revenue Service was reviewing issues related to the stakes in thousands of oil and gas wells that Chesapeake gave to its chief executive, according to a regulatory filing.

BP Plc's profit dropped more than expected on the back of a fall in production prompted by the sale of oil fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico disaster. U.S.-listed shares fell 2.7 percent to $42.23 premarket.

Huntsman Corp jumped 11.1 percent to $15.73 premarket after posting profit that nearly tripled on higher prices for its chemicals.

PF Chang's China Bistro Inc jumped 30.6 percent to $51.85 premarket after the restaurant operator agreed to be bought by private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP for $1.1 billion.

U.S. auto sales in April were expected to remain on pace with the previous month, continuing the momentum that saw the appetite for new vehicles drive first-quarter demand to its highest rate in four years. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)