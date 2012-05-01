* Pfizer profit tops view

* ISM manufacturing tops expectations

* Chesapeake to replace McClendon as chairman

* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1 pct (Adds data, updates prices)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 1 U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq gaining 1 percent, after data showed the manufacturing sector expanded in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery.

The pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing picked up in April to its highest level in 10 months, suggesting the economy still had some resilience after indications it had lost momentum at the start of the second quarter.

"The American economy is not as weak as some may perceive and although it has stagnated a bit here, the American economy is doing very well," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

"The fly in the soup is Europe. You have to keep an eye on these bond markets, and as long as Spain and Italy stay below six percent in terms of bond yields, that is a green light to buy stocks."

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.82 points, or 0.70 percent, at 13,306.45. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index put on 12.92 points, or 0.92 percent, at 1,410.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 29.72 points, or 0.98 percent, at 3,076.08.

The S&P 500 closed April with its first monthly decline since November as economic data pointed to a slowing domestic economy and continued flare-ups in the euro zone highlighted the risks of the region's debt crisis.

On Tuesday, investors' attention stayed on the United States as a number of European and Asian stock markets, including ones in Germany, France and Italy, were closed for the May Day holiday.

Pfizer Inc reported higher-than-expected earnings as improved margins and strong sales of its Lyrica nerve-pain drug partly offset plunging demand for its Lipitor cholesterol fighter, now competing with cheaper generics. The shares dipped 0.4 percent to $22.81.

According to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning, of the 321 S&P 500 companies reporting results, 71.3 percent have topped estimates.

Earnings are expected from 32 S&P 500 companies on Tuesday, including Broadcom Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp and Fiserv Inc.

Chesapeake climbed 7.9 percent to $19.89 after the nation's No. 2 natural gas producer said it will name an independent, non-executive chairman to replace Aubrey McClendon. The company will also end a controversial program that has granted McClendon minority stakes in Chesapeake's wells.

BP Plc's profit dropped on the back of a fall in production prompted by the sale of oil fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico disaster. U.S.-listed shares fell 0.8 percent to $43.06.

Huntsman Corp jumped 8.7 percent to $15.39 after profit nearly tripled on higher prices for its chemicals.

Healthcare stocks rose, boosted by Molina Healthcare Inc , which advanced 7 percent to $27.43 after the company's earnings topped estimates.

The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index gained 2.3 percent.

PF Chang's China Bistro Inc surged nearly 30 percent to $51.40 after the restaurant chain agreed to be bought by a private equity firm.

Footwear retailer Collective Brands Inc is being acquired by a consortium that includes Wolverine Worldwide Inc , Blum Capital Partners and Golden Gate Capital. Collective shares gained 2 percent to $21.17 and Wolverine dipped 0.4 percent to $41.74. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)