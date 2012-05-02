* ADP employment, factory orders data on tap

* Euro zone manufacturing slips

* Futures off: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.7 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Wednesday, a day after the Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years and ahead of data that may provide clues on the employment picture before Friday's key payrolls report.

* Pressuring sentiment, a survey showed the euro zone's manufacturing sector slipped further last month as a downturn that started in the periphery appeared to be taking root among core members France and Germany. European shares were off early Wednesday.

* S&P 500 futures fell 2.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 20 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 8 points.

* At 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 GMT), Automatic Data Processing releases its April employment report. Economists expect 177,000 jobs were created in April, versus 209,000 new jobs in March.

* The Commerce Department releases March factory orders at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists look for a 1.6 percent drop, compared with a 1.3 percent rise in February.

* Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O) climbed 4.6 percent to $32 after the cable operator posted higher first-quarter earnings.

* Results are also expected from 31 S&P 500 companies on Wednesday, including Visa Inc, MasterCard Inc, Whole Foods Market Inc and Symantec Corp.

* Of the 321 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, 71.3 percent have topped analysts' estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data through Tuesday morning.

* Chesapeake Energy Corp dropped 8.3 percent to $17.98 premarket after the company reported that natural gas production was almost unchanged in the first quarter versus late 2011, confirming fears that pledges to cut output have so far failed to stem a flood of supply.

* Women's clothing retailer Ascena Retail Group Inc will buy Charming Shoppes Inc for $857.2 million in an all-cash deal that will expand its plus-size clothing portfolio. Charming shares jumped 22.5 percent to $7.23 premarket.

* Asian shares rose after strong U.S. factory data raised hopes the world's biggest economy remained on a recovery track while growth in Asian manufacturing improved broader sentiment. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)