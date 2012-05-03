* Jobless claims, services sector data due
* Costco April sales miss view
* Whole Foods profit tops consensus, outlook raised
* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 3.3 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Thursday, rebounding from the previous day's declines
as investors looked ahead to data on the labor market and
services sector.
* Economic reports have been mixed in recent weeks, giving
investors no clear signal on the strength of the economic
recovery. Flare-ups in the European debt crisis have given
traders pause, but a strong earnings season has been a boon to
sentiment.
* Initial jobless claims, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT),
are seen falling by 8,000 to 380,000 in the latest week. The
numbers come a day ahead of the closely watched April payrolls
report and a day after a weak reading on private sector hiring.
* At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Institute for Supply
Management's (ISM) April reading on the non-manufacturing sector
is seen falling from the prior month. On Tuesday, the ISM report
on manufacturing was stronger than expected, sparking a rally.
* Costco Wholesale Corp's April same-store sales
rose 4 percent, but were below expectations. Retailers were to
report monthly sales on Thursday -- which will be scrutinized
for trends in consumer spending.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.3 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 20
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.5 points.
* Whole Foods Market Inc reported earnings that beat
expectations and raised its full-year profit view late
Wednesday. Shares rallied after hours.
* Companies on tap to report results Thursday included
American International Group Inc and Kraft Foods Inc
.
* Dutch food and chemicals group DSM is buying
medical device maker Kensey Nash Corp for $360 million
to strengthen its biomedical business.
* European stocks rose nearly 1 percent, reversing
the previous day's losses as banks rallied after Societe
Generale reported a surge in bond, currency and
commodities revenue.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower Wednesday after the
labor data, sparking concerns that Friday's key jobs report will
also disappoint investors.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)