NEW YORK, May 8 U.S. stock index futures were lower on Tuesday as Greece struggled to form a new government, worrying markets that a new phase of the region's debt crisis was brewing.

* The Sunday vote in Greece to cast out ruling parties unsettled equities on Monday but investors shrugged off pressures later in the session and the S&P 500 ended a 3-day losing streak.

* Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to put together a coalition on Monday, leaving it to the country's leftist party to form a government opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout.

* S&P 500 futures fell 6.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 70 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures dropped 14.5 points.

* Walt Disney Co, Molson Coors Brewing Co and Tenet Healthcare Corp are scheduled to report results later Tuesday as earnings season nears an end.

* Shares of Electronic Arts Inc edged 0.8 percent lower to $15.01 in light premarket trading. Late Monday the gamemaker forecast revenue below expectations, prompting at least two brokerages to cut price targets.

* Wynn Resorts Ltd posted lower earnings that missed estimates late Monday, but growth in Macau was strong.

* With 420 S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Monday morning, 67.6 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the season, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations.

* Yahoo Inc's board convened Monday as Chief Executive Scott Thompson apologized for the fallout from disclosures about his academic credentials, a source said. An activist investor has accused him of padding his resume.

* Facebook Inc's chief executive answered questions about the social network's slowing revenue growth and $1 billion Instagram purchase, kicking off a roadshow on Monday for a planned initial public offering.

* Jeffrey Lacker, the Richmond Federal Reserve Bank president, said Monday further monetary stimulus would not do much for a beleaguered U.S. labor market. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)