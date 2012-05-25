* Belgian deputy PM says grave error not to prepare for Greek euro exit

* U.S. consumer sentiment data on tap

* Futures down: S&P 2.9 pts, Dow 10 pts, Nasdaq 3.75 pts (Updates prices)

By Angela Moon

NEW YORK, May 25 Wall Street was set for a lower open on Friday as fresh warnings about Greece kept investors away from risky assets while trading was expected to be volatile and light throughout the day heading into a long weekend.

Belgian deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders issued a new warning over Greece, saying it would be a "grave professional error" if central banks and companies were not preparing for a Greek exit from the euro zone.

Earlier, U.S. stock index futures rose on speculation that European authorities could soon initiate new aid measures. Credit Agricole said it expected the ECB to make a move at its next rate-setting meeting on June 6 and announce new measures such as another round of emergency funding for the region's banks.

Trading was expected to be volatile with light volume as traders stay away from making new bets or positions heading into the Memorial Day holiday weekend. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday.

"Classically defensive sectors of the S&P 500 continue to show constructive momentum trends on a relative strength basis," according to Ari Wald, analyst at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

The CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's so-called fear gauge, was up almost 26 percent for the month, although the index closed 3.6 percent lower on Thursday to settle at 21.54.

According to optionMonster.com, some options traders made bets on Thursday that would make profits if VIX futures rise to 50 in coming months.

On the macro front, investors awaited the release of the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers final May consumer sentiment index, due at 9:55 a.m. ET (1355 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect a reading of 77.8, a repeat of the preliminary May reading.

Morgan Stanley will adjust thousands of trades to ensure outstanding limit orders to sell will be filled at no more than $42.99 a share for Facebook stock from last Friday's botched initial public offering, the firm told its brokers on Thursday, according to several who listened to the call.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc independent director Douglas Daft resigned from the board this week, at a time when concerns about slowing growth and allegations of accounting malpractice have hammered the stock.

S&P 500 futures were down 2.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 10 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 3.75 points.

BlackRock Inc's Global Resources team increased its Chesapeake Energy Corp stake to 4 million shares from fewer than 1 million shares, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

PayPal has made deals with 15 retailers including Toys R Us, J C Penney and Barnes & Noble that will allow consumers to pay for purchases with their cellphones while expanding the online payment company's service into additional physical stores.

On Thursday, U.S. stocks ended slightly higher in a third session marked by late-day swings, but the Nasdaq fell after NetApp gave a weak revenue forecast, casting doubt on the outlook for tech spending. (Reporting By Angela Moon; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Dave Zimmerman)