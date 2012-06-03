US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
June 3 U.S. stock index futures were mixed on Sunday in electronic trading after Friday's selloff, which was the biggest percentage drop for the year for stocks.
S&P 500 futures fell 0.9 point to 1,273, pointing to a slight dip at the open on Monday morning, but Nasdaq 100 futures added 3.75 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,459.75.
U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S. jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis was dragging down the world economy. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Jan Paschal)
