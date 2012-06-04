* Futures down: S&P off 0.76 pt, Nasdaq 0.75 pct
(Updates prices)
June 3 U.S. stock index futures slid on Sunday
in electronic trading after Friday's selloff, the biggest
percentage drop for the year for stocks, as worries over the
deepening euro zone debt crisis threaten to extend recent market
weakness.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.7 points, or 0.76 percent, to
1,264.20, pointing to a dip at the open on Monday morning, and
Nasdaq 100 futures lost 18.50 points, or 0.75 percent, to
2,436.50.
U.S. stocks fell more than 2 percent on Friday, dragging the
Dow into negative territory for the year after a dismal U.S.
jobs report added to fears that Europe's spiraling debt crisis
was dragging down the world economy.
Futures were headed lower in tandem with selloffs in Asia,
where Japan's Nikkei 225 Index index was down 2 percent
and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 2.4 percent.
The debt crisis and subsequent austerity measures have
severely curtailed growth in the euro zone, with large economies
including Spain and Italy struggling to reduce their debt load
while instituting big structural changes in their economies.
"The sentiment backdrop continues to grow more pessimistic
and remains consistent with negativity seen at major bottoms
during corrective pullbacks the last few years. Hedge funds are
no longer showing interest in stocks," said Todd Salamone,
director of research for Schaeffer's Investment Research in
Cincinnati.
Germany, the euro zone's largest economy, is pushing its
partners for a central authority to manage euro area finances,
and major new powers for the European Commission, European
Parliament and European Court of Justice. Until then it does not
want to agree to euro-zone bonds that would lower the cost of
funding for already indebted nations.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Jan Paschal and Richard
Pullin)