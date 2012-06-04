* Investors rate Morgan Stanley as junk
* Asian markets slide
* German Chancellor Merkel proposes great fiscal union
* Futures: Dow off 5 pts, S&P up 1.7 pts, Nasdaq up 4.75 pts
(Adds quote, updates prices)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 4 U.S. stock index futures were
flat on Monday after Wall Street plummeted in the previous
session and the Dow industrials erased all its gains for the
year, a nd analysts said there may be more declines now that
indexes have fallen below key support.
* Signs of economic weakness around the globe and Europe's
intensifying debt crisis is unnerving investors, who have been
piling out of riskier commodities and equities for the perceived
safety of higher-rated government bonds.
* The fallout from Europe's debt crisis was visible in the
U.S. bank sector. Bond markets are treating Morgan Stanley
like a junk-rated company and the investment bank's
higher borrowing costs could already be putting it at a
disadvantage even before an expected ratings downgrade. The
bank's stock is off 40 percent since late March
* "It is a very nervous market and it will continue," said
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York. "It's basically the same fear factor that
has been in the market over Europe and of course the (U.S. May)
employment data."
* S&P 500 futures rose 1.7 points but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped 5
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 4.75 points.
* Cardillo said he was watching 1,275 as a support level on
the S&P 500 after the index broke through its 200-day moving
average on Friday following the worse decline for the index in 7
months.
* "If we close under that tonight then the market is headed
lower in the short-term possibly by 3 or 4 percent," said
Cardillo.
* In a potential boost for markets looking for measures to
end the debt crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing
for much more ambitious measures, including a central authority
to manage euro area finances, and major new powers for the
European Commission, European Parliament and European Court of
Justice.
* European shares traded flat on Monday after opening lower
in the wake of grim economic data across the globe last week.
The FTSE Euro First300 index fell 0.1 percent.
* Japan's shares fell sharply on Monday, with the broader
Topix index hitting a 28-year low as investors reacted
to the disappointing U.S. jobs data that hit U.S. and European
markets on Friday.
* The U.S. Commerce Department releases April factory orders
at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expect
a rise of 0.2 percent compared with a 1.9 percent drop in the
prior month.
* A trial of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga in certain
prostate cancer patients showed that it doubled the amount of
time they lived without the disease getting worse, potentially
offering new hope for patients who see their cancer return.
* An experimental Bristol-Myers Squibb drug helped
shrink tumors in patients with advanced melanoma, kidney and
lung cancers in a preliminary trial, raising hopes for yet
another drug that can wake up the immune system and train it to
attack cancer cells.
* American Airlines failed to agree on cost-cutting measures
with its flight attendants' union, setting the stage for a judge
to rule on voiding the contract for the bankrupt carrier, a
subsidiary of AMR Corp, the union said in a statement
late on Friday.
* Ford Motor is in talks with local partners to
introduce indigenous brands in China as it plays catch-up in the
world's biggest auto market with the likes of General Motors
GM.N and Volkswagen, its China chief said on Monday.
(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by)