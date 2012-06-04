* Banking stocks head for bear territory
* Asian markets slide, Europe flat
* German Chancellor Merkel proposes greater fiscal union
* Futures: Dow off 4 pts, S&P up 2.5 pts, Nasdaq up 8 pts
(Updates market activity)
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, June 4 Wall Street looked set to tread
water on Monday after a steep drop in the previous session that
erased the Dow industrials' gain for the year, and analysts said
there may be more declines now that indexes have fallen below
key technical support levels.
Signs of economic weakness around the globe and Europe's
intensifying debt crisis are unnerving investors, who have been
piling out of riskier investments like commodities and equities
for the perceived safety of higher-rated government bonds.
U.S. banking stocks are heading into a bear market as
Europe's debt crisis pressures the sector. The KBW Bank index
, which measures the performance of 24 U.S. banks, is down
16 percent from a peak in March.
Morgan Stanley has come under pressure as bond markets treat
the bank as a junk-rated company, and the higher borrowing costs
could already be putting it at a disadvantage even before an
expected ratings downgrade. The bank's stock is off 40 percent
since late March.
"We may well have a snap back rally on the equity side but I
don't think it will be a big one, there is still a lot of
caution out there," said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and
broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.
"All we've really done is seen some short covering here in
the stock indexes and we are just stable, bonds are still very
elevated."
S&P 500 futures rose 2.5 points but were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dropped 4
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 8 points.
Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Rockwell Global
Capital in New York said he was watching 1,275 as a support
level on the S&P 500 after the index broke through its 200-day
moving average on Friday following the worst decline for the
index in 7 months.
"If we close under that tonight, then the market is headed
lower in the short-term, possibly by 3 or 4 percent," he said.
In a potential boost for markets looking for measures to end
the debt crisis, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pressing for
much more ambitious measures, including a central authority to
manage euro-area finances, and major new powers for the European
Commission, European Parliament and European Court of Justice.
Three leading Portuguese banks said on Monday they would
draw on funds provided under the country's 78 billion-euro
($96-billion) international bailout to meet tough new capital
requirements as they struggle with the country's debt crisis.
European shares traded flat on Monday after opening lower in
the wake of grim economic data across the globe last week. The
FTSE Euro First300 index rose 0.1 percent.
Japan's shares fell sharply on Monday, with the broader
Topix index hitting a 28-year low as investors reacted
to the disappointing Friday U.S. jobs data.
"While we are not down 20 percent and in official bear
market territory, we believe that we have entered a bear
market," wrote Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John
Thomas Financial in a note on Monday.
"Equities have not responded to oversold conditions or to
very attractive valuations versus bonds, and we must take that
as a warning," he said.
A trial of Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga in certain
prostate cancer patients showed that it doubled the amount of
time they lived without the disease getting worse, potentially
offering new hope for patients who see their cancer return.
An experimental Bristol-Myers Squibb drug helped
shrink tumors in patients with advanced melanoma, kidney and
lung cancers in a preliminary trial, raising hopes for yet
another drug that can wake up the immune system and train it to
attack cancer cells. The stock rose 2.5 percent in premarket
trade.
