* Spain likely to ask European Union for bailout-sources
* S&P financial index up 1.2 pct with hopes for Spanish aid
* McDonald's sales miss forecast, warns on economy
* On Friday, Dow up 0.8 pct, S&P up 0.8 pct, Nasdaq up 1 pct
* For the week, major indexes up between 3.6 pct and 4 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 8 Spain blinked. And Wall Street
jumped. The U.S. stock market ended Friday's session with its
best weekly gains of the year in a rally late in the day after
sources told Reuters that Spain was expected to ask the euro
zone on Saturday for money to bail out its troubled banks.
If the scenario unfolds as expected this weekend, Spain
would become the fourth country to seek aid since Europe's debt
crisis began. That could go a long way toward ending the
uncertainty and worry that Spain's banking woes could prolong a
downturn in the euro zone and hurt the U.S. economy for the
foreseeable future.
Five senior European Union and German officials said
euro-zone deputy finance ministers would hold a conference call
on Saturday morning to discuss Spain's request for help to
recapitalize its banks. This was seen as an effort to stem the
tide of worsening market turmoil.
"They're asking for the banks to be allowed to tap" the
European Financial Stability Facility, said Natalie Trunow,
chief investment officer of equities at Calvert Investment
Management in Bethesda, Maryland, whose firm manages about $13
billion in assets.
"So I think that gives folks some hope, but most of these
measures tend to be temporary boosts to investor psychology."
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that European
leaders face an "urgent need to act" to resolve the region's
financial crisis as the threat of a renewed recession there
spells dangers for an anemic U.S. recovery.
Obama faces a U.S. election in five months.
On Friday, the S&P financial index rose 1.2 percent
while the KBW bank index climbed 1.7 percent and shares
of JPMorgan Chase & Co advanced 2.7 percent to $33.68 -
all adding to gains just ahead of the close.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 93.24 points,
or 0.75 percent, to end at 12,554.20. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 10.67 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,325.66.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 27.40 points, or 0.97
percent, to close at 2,858.42.
For the week, the Dow advanced 3.6 percent, the S&P 500 rose
3.7 percent and the Nasdaq jumped about 4 percent - the best
percentage weekly gains for all three indexes since December.
As the euro zone's fiscal troubles grew worse in recent
weeks, even Ronald McDonald felt the pinch.
Underscoring the impact of Europe's debt crisis, McDonald's
Corp, the world's largest hamburger chain, reported a
lower-than-expected rise in global same-store sales in May and
warned that austerity measures in Europe were taking a toll.
McDonald's stock fell 0.7 percent to $87.75, causing the biggest
drag on the Dow.
Stocks' strong gains came about a week after the benchmark
S&P 500 index fell more than 6 percent in May and dropped just
below its 200-day moving average, signaling a technical bounce
for equities.
But the rally took place on light volume of 6.2 billion
shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and
Nasdaq, compared with the year-to-date daily average of 6.85
billion shares.
Shares of Facebook added 3 percent to $27.10.
CNBC reported that Swiss bank UBS may have lost as
much as $350 million from trading Facebook's stock amid the
confusion of the social network's glitch-ridden debut on May 18.
UBS was not immediately available for comment.
Though financials gained steam late in the session,
telecommunications was the day's best-performing S&P 500 sector.
Verizon Communications Inc gained 1.9 percent to $42.44
and the S&P telecom sector index rose 1.5 percent.
Among other names in the news, Chesapeake Energy Corp
plans to sell its pipeline and related assets to Global
Infrastructure Partners in three separate transactions worth
more than $4 billion, as the company scrambles to plug an
estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.
In addition, Chesapeake shareholders delivered a broad
rebuke of the company's board, withholding support for two
members up for re-election in the wake of a governance crisis
and poor financial performance. Chesapeake's stock gained 2.9
percent to $18.36. [ID:nL4E8H88RP}
Best Buy Co Inc founder and Chairman Richard Schulze
resigned from the retailer's board on Thursday and said he was
exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake, a move
seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private takeover.
Best Buy's stock rose 2.3 percent to $19.98.
Advancers beat decliners on the NYSE by a ratio of about 7
to 3 and on the Nasdaq by about 2 to 1.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)