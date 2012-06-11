* Worries persist over Greek elections.
* EU ministers agree on aid deal for Spain
* Wall St coming off S&P's best week of 2012
* Indexes: Dow up 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.03, Nasdaq down 0.2
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks were largely
unchanged on Monday after market euphoria faded following a euro
zone aid package to help Spain and investors focused on the
upcoming Greek elections.
Spain will be lent up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to
help the country's battered banks. The size of the package was
larger than expected, partially removing a cloud that has been
hanging over financial markets.
Investors have been fearing that a banking crisis in the
euro zone's fourth-largest economy could have compounded the
currency bloc's troubles with Greece ahead of that country's
June 17 elections, which many investors fear could lead to
Greece leaving the euro zone.
"At best, this is a half-step in the right direction, though
I'm happy the step was taken," said Joe Tatusko, chief
investment officer at Westport Resources in Westport,
Connecticut. "The alternative to taking it was total chaos, but
this may not be enough to really deal with all the problems."
After the news was announced over the weekend, futures
indicated gains of more than 1 percent on Sunday. However, they
subsequently lost ground as concerns over the region persisted.
In addition, some weak data from China underscored the hurdles
being faced to strong growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.04 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 12,563.24. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.42 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,325.24. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.34 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,853.08.
In part because of uncertainty stemming from the euro zone,
U.S. companies are finding it more difficult to grow their
revenue now than at just about any time since the financial
crisis.
Wall Street is coming off the previous week's advance, which
was 3.7 percent on the S&P 500, the index's biggest weekly gain
of 2012.
In a sobering sign of slowing overseas economic growth,
China's inflation, industrial output and retail sales all
flagged in May. It was the second straight month of sluggish
growth, which galvanized policymakers last week into taking
their boldest action yet to combat a sharpening slowdown.
Goldman Sachs is close to striking a deal over the
sale of its hedge fund administration business with State Street
Corp, the Financial Times reported. The move would
create the largest administration services provider to hedge
funds worldwide.
