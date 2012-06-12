(Updates to open)
* Trading volatile ahead of weekend Greek elections
* Spanish bond yields rise, increasing anxiety
* Michael Kors rallies after results, outlook
* Dow up 0.15 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq down 0.1 pct
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. stocks traded flat on
Tuesday as yields on Spain's 10-year bond hit a euro-era high,
pointing to continued stress in the nation's debt markets
shortly after an announced European Union bailout.
While a $125 billion aid package to Spain did ease some
concerns about the region's debt crisis, questions remained
about the terms of the deal and the impact it could have on
Spanish debt levels.
U.S. equities have been closely correlated to developments
in Europe's financial crisis on concerns about how it might
impact global growth prospects.
Investors also looked to critical weekend elections in
Greece, which are still viewed as a major headwind that could
result in the country leaving the euro zone.
Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx
Group in New York, predicted swings in equities around the close
of European markets, "since that's where all our catalysts are
coming from.
"It is nice to see us holding above 1,300 (on the S&P),
which is an important number psychologically, but it is very
possible that we see another disappointing sell-off like
yesterday," he added.
Volatility after the close of European markets is expected
to persist until more clarity is received on Greece's government
makeup and the stability of Spain's banking system.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 18.47 points,
or 0.15 percent, at 12,429.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 0.60 points, or 0.05 percent, at 1,308.33. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.75 points, or 0.10
percent, at 2,806.98.
On Monday, the first trading day after the Spain aid package
was announced, shares rallied early in the session before
steadily losing ground, ending 1 percent lower.
Energy and material shares, both of which
are heavily tethered to sentiment about Europe, were the top
gainers, with both up 0.5 percent. Among the most active, Valero
Energy Corp rose 3.5 percent to $22.61 while Halliburton
Inc was up 1.2 percent to $27.82. U.S. Steel Corp
rose 1.3 percent to $18.13.
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd rose 5.5 percent to
$40.30 after posting stronger fourth-quarter profit growth and
giving a strong full-year outlook.
May U.S. import prices fell 1 percent from April, as
expected, according to Labor Department data. Export prices fell
0.4 percent, compared with the expectation for a drop of 1
percent.
