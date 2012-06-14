* Jobless claims unexpectedly rise, but focus stays on
Greece
* VIX up over 10 percent this week, implying more swings
* Nokia to cut 20 pct of work force, ADRs drop in premarket
* Dow futures down 10 pts, S&P up 1.4 pts, Nasdaq up 0.25 pt
(Updates with jobless claims data)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a flat open on Thursday, with investors brushing off
a weak read on the labor market as uncertainty ahead of
elections in Greece continued to be the overriding factor in
equities.
Traders were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the Sunday
elections, which could lead to Greece's exit from the euro zone,
a prospect that has pressured U.S. equities for the past several
weeks and contributed to a steep decline on Wednesday.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the latest economic data
pointing to sluggish conditions in the United States.
Futures were little impacted by the news, and looked to
continue taking their cue from the news flow out of Europe,
which has caused volatility to spike. Major indexes have swung
wildly throughout each day this week, with the CBOE Volatility
index up 14 percent on the week.
As much as 800 million euros ($1 billion) has been pulled
out of Greek banks daily ahead of the election. Investors fear
that if Greece leaves the euro zone, other peripheral nations
may also have to exit.
"People are waiting to hear the outcome of the elections in
Greece, and I'm expecting heightened volatility until we get
some clarity on that," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst
at John Thomas Financial in New York.
"And with so little trading volume, it will be easy for the
market to get pushed around. That's why each day has been so
lopsided lately."
In other U.S. data, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in May,
the biggest drop in over three years..
S&P 500 futures rose 1.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on a contract.
Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 10 points and
Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.25 point.
Exacerbating worries about Europe, Moody's Investor Service
cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three
notches to Baa3, saying the recently approved euro zone plan to
help Spain's banks will add to the country's debt burden.
Italy was also in the spotlight as the country's borrowing
costs jumped at a bond auction on Thursday.
Nokia Corp will cut 20 percent of its
work force and said its phone unit would post a
deeper-than-expected loss in its second quarter because of tough
competition. U.S.-listed shares fell 8.2 percent to $2.56 in
premarket trading.
Kroger Co shares rose 4.3 percent to $22.20 in
premarket trading after the biggest U.S. supermarket chain
reported its first-quarter results.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum, Dave Zimmerman)