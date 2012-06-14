* Jobless claims unexpectedly rise, but focus stays on
Greece
* VIX up over 15 percent this week, implying more swings
* Nokia to cut 20 pct of work force, ADRs plummet
* Dow up 0.6 pct, S&P up 0.5 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct
(Updates to open)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks rose in a volatile
session on Thursday, with investors brushing off a weak read on
the labor market as uncertainty ahead of elections in Greece
continued to be the overriding factor in equities.
Quick market swings were expected to persist ahead of the
Sunday elections, which could lead to Greece's exit from the
euro zone, a prospect that has pressured U.S. equities for the
past several weeks and contributed to a steep decline on
Wednesday.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly rose last week, the latest economic data
pointing to sluggish conditions in the United States.
Despite that, Wall Street continued taking its cue from the
news flow out of Europe, which has caused volatility to spike.
Major indexes have swung wildly throughout each day this week,
with the CBOE Volatility index up almost 16 percent.
"Until we get some clarity on the Greek issue, we'll
continue seeing this volatility, with no clear trend one way or
the other," said Bruce McCain, chief investment strategist at
Key Private Bank in Cleveland, Ohio.
As much as 800 million euros ($1 billion) has been pulled
out of Greek banks daily ahead of the election. Investors fear
that if Greece leaves the euro zone, other peripheral nations
may also have to exit.
In other U.S. data, consumer prices fell 0.3 percent in May,
the biggest drop in over three years..
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 77.42 points,
or 0.62 percent, at 12,573.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.11 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,321.99. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.29 points, or 0.29
percent, at 2,826.90.
Exacerbating worries about Europe, Moody's Investor Service
cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three
notches to Baa3, saying the recently approved euro zone plan to
help Spain's banks will add to the country's debt burden.
Italy was also in the spotlight as the country's borrowing
costs jumped at a bond auction on Thursday.
The S&P is down 0.7 percent so far this week, a relatively
mild decline, as sharp drops have been partially offset by some
equally strong rallies. So far in the second quarter, however,
the index is down 6.5 percent.
"The decline may have gone far enough that prices may at
least avoid slipping further," McCain said, "but there is still
a lot of uncertainty out there."
Nokia Corp will cut 20 percent of its
work force and said its phone unit would post a
deeper-than-expected loss in its second quarter because of tough
competition. U.S.-listed shares plunged 16.5 percent to $2.33.
Kroger Co shares rose 2.6 percent to $21.85 after the
biggest U.S. supermarket chain reported its first-quarter
results.
