* Manufacturing data weak in China, Europe, U.S.
* Energy and materials slide as oil, copper fall
* Onyx Pharma jumps after cancer drug gets backing
* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 1 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday
after a raft of data showed an overseas economic slowdown was
adding to U.S. weakness.
Energy and materials shares led declines on Wall Street, as
U.S. crude futures slipped below $80 a barrel for the
first time since October and copper tumbled 2.7 percent.
Both the S&P energy sector index and the materials index
lost about 2 percent.
Data on Thursday showed business activity across the euro
zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese
manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed
U.S. factory growth.
"Selling today is on the idea that the manufacturing sector
is weak," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment officer at Wells
Capital Management in Minneapolis. "It's about the whole
manufacturing story... reports are weak across the globe."
Other U.S. data showed home resales fell in May and
applications for unemployment insurance were higher than
expected in the latest week.
Softening data globally has lifted hopes of central bank
action to support the economy. On Wednesday, the U.S. Federal
Reserve announced it would deliver another round of monetary
stimulus and said it was ready to do even more to help an
increasingly fragile U.S. economic recovery, but the move was
nonetheless a disappointment to markets.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.37 points,
or 0.72 percent, to 12,732.02. The S&P 500 Index dropped
13.46 points, or 0.99 percent, to 1,342.23. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 36.14 points, or 1.23 percent, to 2,894.31.
Semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq after chipmaker
Micron Technology Inc posted a net loss for the fourth
straight quarter. Micron lost 6 percent to $5.75 and the PHLX
semiconductor index dropped 2.3 percent.
Celgene Corp slumped 11.6 percent to $59.36 after
the company said it was withdrawing a European application for
wider use of its big-selling Revlimid blood cancer drug.
Philip Morris International 2 percent to $86.78 after
forecasting full-year earnings below Wall Street estimates,
saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad. Philip Morris
disappointing news followed similar outlooks from fellow
multinationals PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble.
Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc surged almost 40 percent
after U.S. drug advisers backed the company's drug for cancer
patients. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, which stands to
receive royalties from sales of the drug, gained 9.1 percent to
$15.88.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)