By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks tumbled on
Thursday as recent market gains gave way to brisk selling on
signs of manufacturing weakness in the United States and around
the globe.
Energy and materials company shares led declines on Wall
Street as commodity prices fell. U.S. crude futures
slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since October and
copper tumbled almost 3 percent. The S&P energy sector
index lost 2.9 percent.
Data on Thursday showed business activity across the euro
zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese
manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed
growth by U.S. factories growth. ID:nL1E8HL9AU]
Other U.S. data showed home resales fell in May.
Applications for unemployment insurance slipped last week, but
the four-week moving average for new claims rose to the highest
level since early December.
"Markets are worried about the slowdown, not only in U.S.
figures but all around the world," said Jeffrey Saut, chief
investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "The market was extremely overbought coming
into this week, and the news gave it an excuse to sell off."
Softening data globally lifted hopes of central bank action
to support the economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on
Wednesday it would extend one monetary stimulus program and said
it was ready to do more to help economic growth if necessary.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 140.70 points,
or 1.10 percent, to 12,683.69. The S&P 500 Index dropped
17.79 points, or 1.31 percent, to 1,337.90. The Nasdaq Composite
lost 45.54 points, or 1.55 percent, to 2,884.91.
Semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq after chipmaker
Micron Technology Inc posted a net loss for the fourth
straight quarter. Micron lost 6.6 percent to $5.72 and the PHLX
semiconductor index dropped 2.7 percent.
Celgene Corp slumped 11.2 percent to $59.66 after
the company said it was withdrawing a European application for
wider use of its big-selling Revlimid blood cancer drug.
Philip Morris International lost 2.3 percent to
$86.51 after forecasting full-year earnings below Wall Street
estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad.
Philip Morris' news followed other disappointing outlooks
from fellow multinationals PepsiCo and Procter & Gamble
.
Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc surged 44 percent to
$64.08 after U.S. drug advisers backed the company's drug for
cancer patients. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, which
stands to receive royalties from sales of the drug, gained 15.5
percent to $16.80.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Kenneth Barry)