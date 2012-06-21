* Goldman Sachs recommends short position in S&P 500
* Manufacturing data weak in China, Europe, U.S.
* Energy and materials slide as oil, copper fall
* Indexes off: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. stocks tumbled on
Thursday on weak manufacturing data in the United States and
around the globe and after Goldman Sachs made a bearish call on
the S&P 500 index.
The selloff accelerated as Goldman Sachs recommended that
its clients build short positions in the S&P 500, which it
expects to fall further. All three major stock indexes are on
track to post their worst daily loss since June 1.
"We are recommending a short position in the S&P 500 index
with a target of 1,285 (roughly 5 percent below current
levels)," Goldman Sachs said in a note.
The investment bank cited Thursday's report from the
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank whose mid-Atlantic factory
index registered a minus 16.6, an unexpected contraction in the
region's business activity in June.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 177.02
points, or 1.38 percent, at 12,647.37. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 21.95 points, or 1.62 percent, at
1,333.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 53.07
points, or 1.81 percent, at 2,877.38.
Other data on Thursday showed business activity across the
euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese
manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed
growth by U.S. factories. ID:nL1E8HL9AU]
In addition, U.S. home resales fell in May and the four-week
moving average for new unemployment insurance claims rose last
week to the highest level since early December.
Energy and materials company shares led declines on Wall
Street as commodity prices fell. U.S. crude futures
slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since October and
copper tumbled almost 3 percent. The S&P energy sector
index lost 2.9 percent.
"Markets are worried about the slowdown, not only in U.S.
figures but all around the world," said Jeffrey Saut, chief
investment strategist at Raymond James Financial in St.
Petersburg, Florida. "The market was extremely overbought coming
into this week, and the news gave it an excuse to sell off."
Softening data globally lifted hopes of central bank action
to support the economy. The U.S. Federal Reserve announced on
Wednesday it would extend one monetary stimulus program and said
it was ready to do more to help economic growth if necessary.
"Although yesterday's FOMC delivered easing as expected,
with a dovish statement, positive risk sentiment ahead of the
FOMC had already buoyed markets. And we now think, with
incremental US monetary policy on hold, the market will need to
confront a deteriorating growth picture near term," Goldman
Sachs said.
Semiconductor stocks weighed on the Nasdaq after chipmaker
Micron Technology Inc posted a net loss for the fourth
straight quarter. Micron lost 7 percent to $5.69 and the PHLX
semiconductor index dropped 3.2 percent.
Celgene Corp slumped 10.8 percent to $59.86 after
the company said it was withdrawing a European application for
wider use of its big-selling Revlimid blood cancer drug.
Philip Morris International lost 3.3 percent to
$85.62 after forecasting full-year earnings below Wall Street
estimates, saying a strong dollar has hurt sales abroad.
