* China data points to slowing economy
* AIG falls as U.S. Treasury to sell most of its stake
* Indexes off: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.07 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Sept 10 U.S. stocks edged lower at the
open on Monday, as the benchmark S&P 500 pulled back from its
best weekly performance since June after data in China increased
worries over a slowing global economy.
Chinese imports fell 2.6 percent on the year in August,
short of expectations for a 3.5 percent rise. Exports grew 2.7
percent, below forecasts for a 3 percent rise in a Reuters poll.
The data increased the odds of more Beijing-backed spending to
deal with the damage done to the domestic economy by firms
cutting production, inventories and imports due to weak global
demand.
Investors are expected to grapple with a host of events this
week which could greatly impact markets, including the
possibility of more stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve
and a ruling by Germany's constitutional court on the legality
of the euro zone's permanent financial rescue fund.
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2 percent last week, its
biggest weekly gain in three months on increasing expectations
for more stimulus measures, as a disappointing jobs report on
Friday served to further boost those expectations.
"There is some apprehension as to whether or not the Fed is
actually going to put something in place based on the jobs
report we saw on Friday, so that has people - in general terms -
on hold until they see something they can act on," said Peter
Kenny, managing director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New
Jersey.
"That being said, we had a pop last week we haven't really
given up on yet and the principal reason is because people, in
the back of their minds, still feel as though there is going to
be some move taken by the Fed to support the lagging numbers."
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 19.61
points, or 0.15 percent, to 13,287.03. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index lost 1.07 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,436.85. The
Nasdaq Composite Index shed 3.34 points, or 0.11
percent, to 3,133.09.
American International Group Inc shed 1.9 percent
to $33.36 after the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell
most of its stake in the insurer, making the government a
minority investor for the first time since it rescued the
company in the depths of the financial crisis four years ago.
Plains Exploration & Production Co said it will buy
BP Plc's stake in some deepwater Gulf of Mexico
wells for $5.55 billion to boost its oil production. U.S.-listed
shares of BP edged up 0.2 percent to $42 and Plains Exploration
slumped 8.5 percent to $36.90.
Titan Machinery Inc shares dropped 15.2 percent to
$21.50 after the farm equipment retailer cut its full-year
profit forecast after it reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit as the worst drought in 56 years in the U.S.
Midwest hit prices of tractors and combines.