* Bulls get cold feet on Chinese export data, tech dips
* AIG dips after Treasury announces sale
* Dow down 0.10 pct, S&P down 0.27 pct, Nasdaq off 0.75 pct
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Wall Street edged lower on
Monday, led by weakness in technology shares as investors locked
in gains on a recent rally ahead of possible policy action from
the Federal Reserve this week.
The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 2.2 percent last week to
hit highs not seen in nearly five years, and traders were eyeing
the 1,440 level on the S&P as the next barrier to further gains.
The Nasdaq hit a 12-year high last week.
Shares of Intel Corp lost nearly 4 percent after
several brokerages cut price targets on the chipmaker. Shares of
Apple Inc, the world's largest publicly traded company
by market value, dropped almost 2 percent.
Investors were reluctant to push Wall Street higher before
key event risks this week, including a ruling by Germany's
constitutional court on Wednesday on the legality of the euro
zone's permanent financial rescue fund and a policy decision
from the Fed on Thursday.
"The markets are in a wait-and-see mode in the early part of
this week," said Jim Awad, managing director at Zephyr
Management in New York. "You have to say that the markets are up
a lot, so the short-term risks are on the downside."
The Fed looks set to launch a third round of bond purchases
this week and economists said Friday's weak report on jobs
growth for August was likely to convince the U.S. central bank a
looser monetary policy was needed.
Expectations for more stimulus measures from central banks
in the United States and Europe have underpinned the markets in
recent weeks, but some analysts say a lot of the good news may
have already been priced into the market.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 13.75
points, or 0.10 percent, to 13,292.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 3.92 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,434.00.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.60 points, or 0.75
percent, to 3,112.82.
Investors sold some big-cap tech names that have done well
all year. Worse-than-expected data on imports from China added
to selling in the sector.
"Today there is a little pull back, a little profit-taking
in technology after last week," said Gary Wedbush, head of
trading at regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los
Angeles. "I would use it as a buying opportunity."
Chinese import data showed a fall of 2.6 percent on the year
in August, short of expectations for a 3.5 percent rise. Exports
grew 2.7 percent, below forecasts for a 3 percent rise in a
Reuters poll.
American International Group Inc shed 1.2 percent to
$33.58 after the U.S. Treasury Department said it will sell most
of its stake in the insurer, making the government a minority
investor for the first time since it rescued the company in the
depths of the financial crisis four years ago.
Plains Exploration & Production Co said it will buy
BP Plc's stake in some deepwater Gulf of Mexico
wells for $5.55 billion to boost its oil production. U.S.-listed
shares of BP edge d up 0.5 percent to $42.12 and Plains
Exploration slumped 9.5 percent to $36.50.
Titan Machinery Inc shares dropped 21 percent to
$19.86 after the farm equipment retailer cut its full-year
profit forecast after it reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit as the worst drought in 56 years in the U.S.
Midwest hit prices of tractors and combines.