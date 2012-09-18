* Investor focus turns to economic data after central bank rally

* Homebuilder sentiment rises to six-year high

* FedEx dips after lowering profit outlook

* AMD shares drop as CFO to leave

* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P off 0.2 pct, Nasdaq off 0.13 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Sept 18 Wall Street stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors looked to economic data this week for direction after a rally that was driven primarily by central banks' stimulus policies.

U.S. stocks have rallied nearly 6 percent since the start of August, propelling the S&P 500 index to levels not seen in nearly five years as central banks in Europe and the United States acted to buttress flagging economies. But analysts say that for the rally to continue economic data needs to improve.

"The market is digesting not only the gains from last week but really the move you've had up over the last six weeks," said Seth Setrakian, partner and co-head of U.S. equities at First New York Securities in New York.

"Now, fundamentals and actual news have to come through, versus just the central bank trying to juice everything up."

FedEx Corp cut its profit forecast for its fiscal year 2013, saying that a weakening world economy had prompted customers to shift toward lower-priced shipping. The shares fell 2.3 percent to $87.23 and the Dow Jones transportation average lost 1.2 percent.

Apple Inc, which broke sales records with its new smartphone, set another all-time high for its stock of $701.44 a share before slipping 0.1 percent to $699.07 .

Aside from more economic reports on housing this week, investors will get readings on manufacturing. The Philadelphia Federal Reserve's survey of activity in the mid-Atlantic region as well as the Markit manufacturing purchasing manager's index for September are due on Thursday.

Data on Monday showed factory activity in New York state fell to its lowest level in nearly 3-1/2 years.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.76 points, or 0.04 percent, to 13,557.86. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 2.86 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,458.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.27 points, or 0.13 percent, to 3,174.40.

U.S. homebuilder sentiment rose for the fifth month in a row in September to its highest level in over six years in a fresh sign of momentum for the housing market, a report from the National Association of Home Builders showed. The PHLX housing sector index dropped 0.7 percent.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc shares tumbled 8.2 percent to $3.68 after the firm said its chief financial officer was leaving the struggling personal computer chipmaker. The stock was the biggest percentage decliner on the PHLX semiconductor index, which lost 0.3 percent.

Dole Food Company Inc will sell two businesses to Itochu Corp for $1.7 billion in cash - a deal that will help the world's largest fruit and vegetable producer pay down its heavy debt load while expanding Itochu's food presence in new markets such as China. Dole's shares dipped 0.07 percent to $13.69.