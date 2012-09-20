* Sluggish economic reports drag on stocks
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The Dow edged up while the S&P
500 and Nasdaq cut most of their losses on Thursday as investors
shifted attention from weak manufacturing data around the world
to the belief that central banks' easy money policies will help
revive the global economy.
Pockets of strength in late afternoon trading included
housing, with an index of housing stocks up 0.7 percent,
along with energy and utilities. The S&P energy index
was up 0.5 percent, reflecting gains in energy shares along with
rising Brent and U.S. November crude oil prices. The S&P
utilities index was up 0.4 percent.
In a bright spot for the market, Trulia Inc surged
48 percent to an intraday high of $25.20 in its market debut, as
investors bet an improvement in the housing market would benefit
the online real estate listing service. The
stock was up 41 percent at $23.97 with just a half hour until
the NYSE's closing bell.
A sobering picture of the global economy developed earlier
Thursday, with the release of a string of economic indicators.
U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest quarter in three years
this month, and the number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits held near two-month highs last week. The U.S.
data followed similarly disappointing manufacturing reports from
Europe and China.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index has climbed 5.8
percent since the beginning of August, driven higher mostly by
expectations of more stimulus from central banks. A week ago,
the Federal Reserve announced its third round of stimulus or
quantitative easing, known as QE3. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
said the central bank should do all it can to encourage growth
and get Americans back to work.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Thursday that
the Fed's actions last week "should result in stronger economic
growth, and return us to full employment more quickly than would
be the case, absent the policies." He was speaking to bankers
and business leaders in the metropolitan Boston area.
In a sign of bullishness, UBS raised its target level for
the S&P 500 by the end of 2012 to 1,525 from 1,375 on Thursday,
saying equity markets will climb after aggressive monetary
easing by central banks.
"Over the short run, we believe that the 'risk on' trade
will continue, with a rotation into the most volatile and
economically sensitive stocks," UBS' chief U.S. equity
strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a research note.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 13.32 points, or
0.10 percent, to 13,591.28. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dipped 0.36 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to 1,460.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 5.30 points, or 0.17
percent, to 3,177.32.
Transportation stocks, sensitive to the nation's economic
fortunes, ranked among the worst performers, with the Dow Jones
Transportation Average dropping 2.8 percent.
Railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said late
Wednesday that smaller shipments of coal and merchandise and
lower fuel-surcharge revenue would crimp its third-quarter
earnings, compared with a year earlier. Norfolk shares slumped
8.6 percent to $66.47.
"The economy is having trouble getting momentum," said Giri
Cherukuri, head trader at OakBrook Investments LLC in Lisle,
Illinois. "It seems to be slowing down a little bit."
Manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th straight month
in September, according to a private-sector survey of factory
managers; in the euro zone, a downturn in activity in the
service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since
July 2009.
Retailers' shares also fell. Bed, Bath & Beyond
tumbled 9.7 percent to $62.10 a day after the company posted
quarterly results that narrowly missed Wall Street estimates on
account of higher costs.
Fellow retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped 10.5
percent to $26.04 after Chief Executive Ron Johnson said new
shops within stores are doing much better than other parts of
its department stores, but it was "way too early to draw
conclusions" as the retailer is still rolling out the strategy.
The Morgan Stanley retail index slid 1.2 percent.
Facebook Inc's shares fell 2.6 percent to $22.68
after the company said it will start charging businesses to run
promotional offers on its social network, turning a free service
into a potential source of revenue.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc will no longer sell Amazon.com
Inc's Kindle products, making it the second major chain
to stop selling Amazon's devices, as the world's largest
retailer makes a bet that consumers are more interested in other
gadgets. Shares of Wal-Mart rose 0.3 percent
to$74.60. Amazon's shares slipped 0.6 percent to $260.20.