* Sluggish economic reports drag on stocks
* Trulia's stock jumps over 40 percent in its market debut
* Housing, energy stocks among leaders
* Facebook shares fall 3 percent
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 off 0.05 pct, Nasdaq off 0.21 pct
By Aleksandra Michalska
NEW YORK, Sept 20 The Dow industrials ended
slightly higher on Thursday while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq cut
most of the day's losses in a sign that investor sentiment
remains generally positive despite several weak manufacturing
surveys from around the world.
Pockets of strength included housing, with an index of
housing stocks up 0.8 percent, following Wednesday's
gains on better-than-expected housing-market data. The S&P
energy index rose 0.4 percent, in sync with a rally in
Brent crude oil prices after a three-day slide. The S&P
utilities index also gained 0.4 percent.
"What's happening in the market is 'What's next?'" said John
De Clue, global investment strategist at U.S. Bank, in
Minneapolis. "It's a classic tug of war between indicators that
things are improving and, on the other hand, some things appear
to be a little more troubling."
Several economic indicators painted a sobering picture of
the global economy. U.S. manufacturing closed out its weakest
quarter in three years this month, and the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits held near two-month highs
last week. The U.S. data followed disappointing manufacturing
reports from Europe and China.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index has gained 5.9
percent since the beginning of August, driven higher mostly by
expectations of more stimulus from central banks. A week ago,
the Federal Reserve announced its third round of stimulus or
quantitative easing, known as QE3, helping push stocks up last
Friday within reach of five-year highs.
In a sign of bullishness, UBS raised its target level for
the S&P 500 by the end of 2012 to 1,525 from 1,375 on Thursday,
saying equity markets will climb after aggressive monetary
easing by central banks.
"Over the short run, we believe that the 'risk on' trade
will continue, with a rotation into the most volatile and
economically sensitive stocks," UBS' chief U.S. equity
strategist Jonathan Golub wrote in a research note.
Transportation stocks, sensitive to the nation's economic
fortunes, ranked among the worst performers, a day after
railroad company Norfolk Southern Corp said its earnings
would fall short of expectations. Norfolk shares slumped 9.1
percent to $66.11.
The Dow Jones Transportation Average dropped 2.8
percent.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said on Thursday that
the Fed's actions last week "should result in stronger economic
growth, and return us to full employment more quickly than would
be the case, absent the policies." He was speaking to bankers
and business leaders in the metropolitan Boston area.
In a bright spot for the market, Trulia Inc surged
41.2 percent to close at $24 in its market debut, as investors
bet an improvement in the housing market would benefit the
online real estate listing service.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 18.97 points, or
0.14 percent, to 13,596.93 at the close. The Standard & Poor's
500 Index dipped 0.79 of a point, or 0.05 percent, to
1,460.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.66 points,
or 0.21 percent, to close at 3,175.96.
Manufacturing in China contracted for an 11th straight month
in September, according to a private-sector survey of factory
managers; in the euro zone, a downturn in activity in the
service sector steepened this month at the fastest pace since
July 2009.
Retailers' shares also fell. Bed, Bath & Beyond
tumbled 9.8 percent to $62.08 a day after the company posted
quarterly results that narrowly missed Wall Street's estimates
as the result of higher costs.
Fellow retailer J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped 11.2
percent to $25.83 after Chief Executive Ron Johnson said new
shops within stores are doing much better than other parts of
its department stores, but it was "way too early to draw
conclusions" as the retailer is still rolling out the strategy.
The Morgan Stanley retail index slid 1.2 percent.
Facebook Inc's shares fell 3 percent to $22.59 after
the company said it will start charging businesses to run
promotional offers on its social network, turning a free service
into a potential source of revenue.
Volume totalled about 6.15 billion shares traded on the New
York Stock Exchange, the Nasdaq and the Amex, compared with the
year-to-date average daily closing volume of 6.54 billion.
Decliners outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by a ratio of
about 3 to 2, while on the Nasdaq, five stocks fell for every
three that rose.