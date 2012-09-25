* Caterpillar latest bellwether to cut guidance

* "Window dressing" seen as quarter nears end

* Fed's Williams sees QE3 expansion next year

* Stocks shrug off rises in confidence, home prices

* Indexes up: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P and Nasdaq both 0.2 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 25 U.S. stocks rose modestly on Tuesday on investor optimism as a strong third quarter drew to a close and despite the latest bellwether company to cut its profit outlook.

The S&P 500 is on track for a 7 percent gain for the quarter.

Analysts said money managers were probably "window dressing," or adding the latest outperforming stocks to their portfolios before the end of the quarter.

"A lot of people are buying equities today because they've been underexposed to the market. It isn't necessarily a call on fundamentals," said Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx Group in New York.

"Money managers who haven't believed in the rally don't want to compound that error by showing a lack of exposure at the end of the quarter."

Gains were limited, however, after a pessimistic outlook from Caterpillar Inc, the latest major company to warn that economic weakness could hurt its results, following FedEx Corp and Norfolk Southern. Tesla Motors also cut its view on Tuesday.

Caterpillar, the heavy machinery maker, cut its 2015 profit outlook, warning that weaker commodity prices would result in a bigger-than-expected decline in demand. Shares of the Dow component fell 2.3 percent to $88.81 while Tesla lost 4.9 percent to $29.17.

"There's no surprise that the economy will be slow for a number of years, and people pay particular attention to heavy industry names like Caterpillar, but so much can happen between now and 2015," Colas said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.95 points, or 0.09 percent, at 13,570.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 2.18 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,459.07. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.88 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,165.67.

Equities have rallied in recent months on expectations of stimulus from central banks around the world, and announcements of easing earlier this month from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have kept the S&P 500 near multi-year highs despite some weak economic data.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Monday he expected the central bank to expand its bond-buying program next year to more aggressively combat the unemployment rate. He also expects the program to end before the close of 2014.

The S&P 500's gain for the quarter has been largely tied to central banks' actions to stimulate their economies. After those gains, many market participants are looking for new catalysts to keep pushing shares higher.

Telecommunications shares are among the quarter's top performers. MetroPCS Communications is up almost 95 percent over the past three months, followed by Sprint Nextel Corp, up 75 percent. Google Inc is also a strong performer, climbing 29 percent in the quarter.

In economic news, U.S. consumer confidence jumped to its highest in seven months in September as Americans were more optimistic about the job market and income prospects, the Conference Board said.

U.S. single-family home prices rose for a sixth month in a row in July, though the improvement was not as strong as expected, according to the S&P/Case Shiller index. Stocks showed little reaction to the data.

A pair of tech companies fell after reporting quarterly results. Paychex Inc Fell 2.6 percent to $33.49 while Red Hat was off 1.5 percent at $56.70. Red Hat also lowered the top end of its full-year revenue outlook on slow growth in its services business.