* Futures up: Dow 44 pts, S&P 4.9 pts, Nasdaq 16.5 pts
* SunTrust, Hasbro post earnings; Caterpillar on tap
* Ancestry.com to be taken private
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stock index futures
advanced on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 may bounce from its
worst decline since late June ahead of earnings from companies
including Caterpillar and Freeport-McMoRan.
* The benchmark S&P index fell 2.2 percent on Friday, its
biggest daily drop since June 21, after Dow components General
Electric and McDonald's, both barometers of the
overall economy, added to a disappointing earnings season.
* SunTrust Banks Inc's third-quarter profit surged
as the bank gained from the accelerated sale of its shares in
Coca-Cola Co that produced a pre-tax gain of $1.9
billion.
* Hasbro Inc, the No. 2 U.S. toy company, reported a
lower quarterly profit on Monday, hurt by a fall in sales in its
boys and preschool product lines.
* Along with Caterpillar Inc and Freeport-McMoRan
Copper and Gold Inc, investors can expect earnings from
Yahoo Inc , Peabody Energy Corp and Texas
Isntruments Inc.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Friday, of the
106 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings, 62 percent
have topped analysts' expectations, matching the average since
1994 but below the 67 percent average over the past four
quarters. Earnings are expected to fall 1.8 percent in the third
quarter from a year ago.
* But top-line expectations have dampened investor optimism,
with 58 percent of companies having missed on revenue
expectations.
* S&P 500 futures rose 4.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 44
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 16.5 points.
* Rosneft and BP are preparing to
announce a deal worth over $25 billion that could give the
British oil company a stake of between 16 and 20 percent in the
state-controlled Russian energy firm, sources familiar with the
situation said.
* U.S. agriculture giant Archer Daniels Midland has
bid $2.8 billion for GrainCorp, sending shares in
Australia's last independent grains handler soaring, as markets
bet on a higher offer price or rival bids being flushed out.
* Ancestry.com Inc said that it will be acquired by
a group led by Europe-based private equity firm Permira in a
$1.6 billion deal.
* European stocks pared early losses and turned slightly
positive as renewed expectations that Spain was moving closer to
seeking a bailout eclipsed worries over corporate results.
* Asian shares fell as lackluster earnings from leading U.S.
companies and a sharp drop in Japan's exports, a key driver of
the world's third-biggest economy, dented risk appetites and
prompted investors to take profits on recent gains.