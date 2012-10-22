* Caterpillar latest bellwether to beat earnings, miss
revenue
* Freeport-McMoRan declines after profit fell sharply
* Ancestry.com to be taken private for $1.6 billion
* Dow down 0.6 pct, S&P down 0.6 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday
as investors worried that slower global growth is hitting
corporate sales despite earnings that beat expectations.
Caterpillar's shares seesawed after the heavy
equipment maker became the latest to exceed expectations on the
bottom line, but fall short of revenue forecasts. The stock fell
early, but was most recently up 0.5 percent at $84.31.
Caterpillar also slashed its 2012 forecast for the second
time this year, warning the global economy was slowing faster
than it had expected.
With this reporting period, investors are looking at both
sides of the earnings story, with earnings beating lowered
expectations, but revenues coming in weak and profit warnings
staying at a high level.
"The majority of earnings so far have been on the weak side
and a number of high-profile companies have issued profit
warnings, making investors a little more cautious about the
outlook for profits in 2013," said Michael Sheldon, chief market
strategist at RDM Financial, in Westport, Connecticut.
Of the 123 S&P 500 companies that have reported results,
60.2 percent have topped analysts' expectations for earnings,
but 61 percent have missed revenue forecasts, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Third-quarter earnings are expected to fall 2.4 percent from
a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The S&P 500 broke below its 50-day moving average around
1,434, which had proven to be a strong support level. A lasting
break below that level could signal further declines.
Mining company Freeport-McMoRan lost 2.4 percent to
$40.18 after it said third-quarter profit fell sharply, missing
Wall Street's estimates, because of a big drop in gold
production in Indonesia.
Shares of Apple Inc shot up 2.8 percent to $626.72
and helped limit the Nasdaq's loss.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 84.70 points,
or 0.64 percent, at 13,258.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 8.80 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,424.39. The
Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 3.69 points, or 0.12
percent, to 3,001.93.
Nine of the 10 industry sectors in the S&P 500 were lower,
with only information technology higher, in part because of
Apple's advance. Other tech gainers included Oracle, up
0.6 percent at $30.66.
Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp's third-quarter
profit beat analysts' expectations as improved U.S. margins and
higher Australian sales volumes offset price declines. The stock
rose 9.8 percent to $28.42.
Ancestry.com Inc jumped 7.9 percent to $31.47 after
the company said it will be acquired by a group led by
Europe-based private equity firm Permira in a $1.6 billion deal.
After the closing bell, earnings reports are expected from
Yahoo Inc and Texas Instruments Inc.