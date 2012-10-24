* Boeing climbs after earnings, outlook

* Facebook surges after results

* Dow Chemical to cut jobs, shares rise

* Federal Reserve announcement due later in afternoon

* Dow rose 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday, supported by a slight pickup in manufacturing and a surge in new home sales, while Boeing gained after raising its full-year forecast.

The muted morning action suggested the market was attempting to find its footing after a 3.3 percent fall in the S&P 500 over the past four sessions. Weak earnings outlooks and top-line revenue misses from large multinational companies reignited worries about a slowing global economy.

Boeing's more optimistic outlook bucked the recent string of disappointments from global giants including DuPont , United Technologies Corp and 3M Co, all of which lowered their full-year forecasts.

Investors have focused on weak revenue growth so far this earnings season, said Kate Warne, investment strategist at Edward Jones in St Louis.

"Certainly today we've seen some companies with better earnings, but overall, the trend remains one where investors are cautious," said Warne.

Just 38.2 percent of companies have reported revenue that beat analysts' expectations, while 61.8 percent have fallen short, according to Thomson Reuters data. In a typical quarter, 62 percent of companies beat estimates.

Shares of Boeing rose 1.3 percent to $73.74 after the commercial jet and defense company boosted its forecast for the third time this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 7.41 points, or 0.06 percent, to 13,109.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 1.18 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,411.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.59 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,981.87.

Data suggested economic powerhouse China was slowly recovering from its weakest period of growth in three years. Manufacturing contracted again, but output hit a three-year high and order books were robust.

A preliminary look at U.S. manufacturing showed growth picked up a tad, but weaker overseas demand and uncertain domestic fiscal policy tempered the outlook for the sector.

New home sales surged in September to their highest level in nearly 2-1/2 years, sending housing stocks up 1.1 percent.

Dow Chemical Co, the largest chemical maker in the United States, said Tuesday it would cut 5 percent of its workforce and shut 20 plants to counter a slowing global economy. Its shares jumped 6.7 percent to $30.46.

Facebook Inc surged 20.6 percent to $23.52 after the social networking company increased mobile advertising revenue several times in the third quarter, a much quicker pace than expected.

Healthcare stocks rose, lifted by a 12.7 percent jump in Molina Healthcare Inc after the company posted third-quarter earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. The Morgan Stanley healthcare payor index gained 1.3 percent.

The Federal Open Market Committee will conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday. Analysts and primary dealers expect the FOMC to leave the benchmark fed funds rate in the current range of zero to 0.25 percent.