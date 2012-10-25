* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.1 pct
* Procter & Gamble shares climb after results
* Apple stock falls, earnings due after the close
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Wall Street edged up on
Thursday, retreating from session highs as investors were wary
of betting aggressively after the S&P 500's worst five-day
stretch since May and the data sent more tepid signals on the
economy.
Business investment showed signs of stalling in September,
while overall U.S. durable goods orders rose more than expected,
though orders excluding volatile defense goods and aircraft were
unchanged.
Shares of Dow component Procter & Gamble stood out,
gaining 3.4 percent to $70.41 after the world's largest
household products maker reported a better-than-expected profit.
That was enough to inspire some early buying across the market,
but the gains had faded by late morning.
The broad S&P 500 fell more than 3 percent over the last
five sessions following a weak string of corporate earnings.
"It's a sloppy market," said Gordon Charlop, a managing
director at Rosenblatt Securities, in New York. He added that he
didn't have "any sense of impending doom."
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 10.79
points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,088.13. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 3.32 points, or 0.24 percent, to 1,412.07.
The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 2.94 points, or 0.10
percent, to 2,984.63.
The S&P telecom sector index slipped 0.3 percent,
with AT&T shedding 0.6 percent to $34.50.
Among tech stocks, Apple lost 1.1 percent to
$609.80 ahead of results expected after the closing bell.
Of the 244 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
results, 62.3 percent have beaten expectations, slightly better
than the 62 percent that typically exceed estimates, according
to Thomson Reuters data. But revenue remained disappointing,
with just 36.3 percent of companies reporting
higher-than-expected revenue - compared with a historic beat
rate of 62 percent.
The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 3.6
percent over the previous five sessions - its worst performance
since mid-May. The broad index is down 3.7 percent from its
closing high of Sept. 14, following weak earnings outlooks and
top-line revenue misses by large multinational companies.
Earnings season overall has shown domestic companies beating
profit forecasts, while global companies have reported lighter
revenue, said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential
Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Given the euro zone's debt problems and China's slower
growth, "it shouldn't be a surprise that it was going to hit
earnings season," Krosby said.
China's factory output should grow faster in the last three
months of 2012 than in the third quarter, the country's Ministry
of Industry and Information Technology said, though the recovery
remains clouded by uncertainty in export markets.