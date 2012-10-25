* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P 500 up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct
* Procter & Gamble shares climb after results
* Just 36 pct of companies beating revenue forecasts
* Apple stock falls, earnings due after the close
By Atossa Araxia Abrahamian
NEW YORK, Oct 25 Wall Street rose modestly on
Thursday after the S&P 500's worst five-day stretch since May,
but economic figures and corporate results were not strong
enough to inspire heavy buying.
The broad S&P 500 failed to recoup most of its losses from
its 3.6 percent decline over the last five sessions.
Procter & Gamble shares gained 2.7 percent to $69.92
after the multinational household products manufacturer reported
a better-than-expected profit. The Dow component was an outlier,
however.
With about 244 companies in the S&P 500 reporting results so
far, 62.3 percent have beaten expectations, a slight improvement
on the typical 62 percent average, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Revenue, on the other hand, remains disappointing, with just
36.3 percent of companies reporting higher-than-expected revenue
- compared with a historic beat rate of 62 percent.
"We had 50-some companies report today, and it's all a
continuation of companies beating on earnings, but coming in
lower on revenue," said Terry Morris, senior vice president and
senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company
in Reading, Pennsylvania.
Colgate-Palmolive shares fell 2 percent to $104.41
after the toothpaste and household products manufacturer
unveiled a cost-cutting plan that involved shedding 6 percent of
its workforce by the end of 2016.
U.S. durable goods orders rose more than expected in
September, though orders excluding volatile defense goods and
aircraft were unchanged and business investment showed signs of
stalling.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.30 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 13,086.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 3.37 points, or 0.24 percent, at 1,412.12. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.73 points, or 0.19
percent, at 2,987.43.
Tech bellwether Apple is scheduled to report
earnings after the close. The iPad and iPhone maker is expected
to report quarterly earnings of $8.75 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters data. Apple's stock lost 0.9 percent to $611.50
ahead of the results.
Big-picture uncertainty has also had a quiet dampening
effect on stock prices as the countdown to the U.S. presidential
election and the impending fiscal cliff begins in earnest.
"Certainly, the fiscal cliff continues to weigh on the
market. If it weren't for that pressure, we'd probably be
higher," Morris said.