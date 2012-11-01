* Jobless claims, rescheduled ADP report on tap
* Earnings awaited from Exxon, Pfizer, Kellogg
* Many still unable to trade because of storm Sandy
* Dow down 12 pts, S&P down 0.8 pt, Nasdaq up 2.25 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Nov 1 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed on Thursday as investors looked ahead to data
that could give a clue into the strength of the economy a day
before the crucial payroll report.
* Markets will still be dealing with the aftermath of a
massive storm in the U.S. northeast, which forced a historic
two-day market closure. Trading could be volatile with many
market participants unable to reach their offices or working
from home with persisting power outages and limited mass
transit.
* Those who are able to trade will find no shortage of news.
Weekly jobless claims are on tap for release at 8:30 a.m. (1230
GMT), with monthly reads on construction spending, manufacturing
and consumer confidence on tap for release at 10 a.m.
* Claims are seen rising 1,000 to 370,000 in the latest
week, while confidence rises to 72.5 from 70.3 and a read on
manufacturing, both for October, is seen edging down to 51.2
from 51.5. Construction spending for the month of September is
seen rising 0.6 percent.
* In addition, the ADP National Employment report, the
release of which was delayed by a day because of the storm, is
due at 8:15, and is seen slowing jobs growth in October versus
September.
* More earnings are due, including Exxon Mobil Corp,
Kellogg, Starbucks and Cigna to report.
Pfizer Inc, which delayed its results because of the
market closure, is also filing Thursday.
* S&P 500 futures fell 0.8 point and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slid 12
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 2.25 points.
* Tech shares will be in focus after the Wall Street Journal
reported that private-equity firm New Mountain Capital was
nearing a deal to buy JDA Software Group for about $1.9
billion. The paper cited people familiar with the matter.
* Overseas markets were higher, with Europe boosted by
strong results from such companies as Royal Dutch Shell
and Chinese shares posting their strongest daily gains in more
than three week on bullish data.
* U.S. shares of Sony Corp edged lower in premarket
trading after the company posted a small profit in its latest
quarter, though it affirmed its full-year view.
* The U.S. stock market slowly returned to life on Wednesday
after two days in the dark, the market's first weather-related
two-day closure since the late 19th century. The Dow and the S&P
500 closed little changed while the Nasdaq edged lower in a
session with slightly less than average volume.