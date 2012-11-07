* Coal shares weak after election
* Pfizer gets OK for rheumatoid arthritis treatment
* Futures off: Dow 88 pts, S&P 8.7 pts, Nasdaq 16.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 7 U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday, putting the S&P 500 on track to snap a two-day
advance in the wake of Barack Obama's presidential election
victory and comments by European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi.
* With political uncertainty removed, investor focus will
now shift to the looming "fiscal cliff" of some $600 billion in
spending cuts and tax increases that are due to kick in next
year and could derail the U.S. economic recovery.
* Europe will garner attention as Greece's ruling coalition
hopes to overcome its own divisions and defy protestors on
Wednesday to push through an austerity package needed to secure
aid and avert bankruptcy.
* ECB President Draghi said the bank expects the euro zone
economy to remain weak "in the near term" and euro zone
governments must press ahead with efforts to forge closer
financial, fiscal, economic and political union.
* Energy shares may come under pressure, as companies in the
sector will likely see more regulation in Obama's second term,
with less access to federal lands and water even as the
administration promotes energy independence.
* Alpha Natural Resources Inc dropped 4.9 percent to
$9.15, Arch Coal Inc lost 5.9 percent to $8.15 and James
River Coal Co fell 11.7 percent to $4.15 in premarket
trading.
* Healthcare stocks may also see some volatility, as
President Obama's reelection rules out the possibility of a
wholesale repeal of his healthcare reform law, but questions
remain as to what parts of the domestic policy will be
implemented.
* S&P 500 futures fell 8.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 88
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 16.75 points.
* Pfizer Inc's Xeljanz treatment for rheumatoid
arthritis, one of the company's potentially most lucrative
experimental drugs, was approved by U.S. regulators late Tuesday
and is now poised to compete with Abbott Laboratories Inc's
top-selling Humira.
* Health insurer WellPoint Inc joined rivals
UnitedHealth Group and Aetna Inc in reporting a
better-than-expected quarterly profit as the company reined in
costs.
* Other S&P 500 companies scheduled to post earnings include
Mondelez International Inc, Monster Beverage Corp
, Whole Foods Market Inc and Qualcomm Inc
.
* European stocks pared early gains and briefly turned flat
around midday on Wednesday, as nagging worries over the euro
zone crisis eclipsed an initial relief from U.S. President
Obama's re-election.
* Asian shares rose amid relief that the U.S. election
result was clear cut. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific
shares outside Japan gained 0.9 percent to an
eight-month high, after spending much of the session in and out
of negative territory.