By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Dec 24 U.S. stock index futures
declined on Monday, indicating the S&P 500 would e xtend l osses
after suffering its worst drop since mid-November on continued
worry legislators will be unable to reach a deal to avert the
"fiscal cliff."
The benchmark S&P index declined 0.9 percent on
Friday, i ts biggest percentage drop since Nov. 14, as a
Republican plan to avoid the cliff - $600 billion in tax hikes
and spending cuts that could tip the U.S. economy into recession
- failed to gain sufficient support on Thursday night.
Some U.S. lawmakers expressed concern on Sunday the country
would go over the cliff, as some Republicans charged that was
President Barack Obama's goal. Talks are stalled with Obama and
House of Represenatives Speaker John Boehner out of Washington
for the holidays.
"Despite the selloff on Friday, the market finished the week
off on an up note and this morning we are seeing a downside
follow through as investors are being rational to the
possibility we do not have a cliff deal by year-end," said Andre
Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New
York.
"Today is a short session and with people away there is a
possibility we could see exaggerated moves."
Congress is expected to return to Washington next Thursday
as Obama returns from a trip to Hawaii. As the deadline draws
closer, a 'stop-gap' deal appears to be the most likely outcome
of any talks.
S&P 500 futures fell 4.7 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 34
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures declined 11.5 points.
Trading volumes are expected to be muted, with U.S. equity
markets scheduled to close at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT) ahead of the
Christmas holiday on Tuesday.
In addition, a number of European markets will operate on a
shortened session, with other markets closed entirely.
U.S. retailers may not see a sales surge this weekend as
ho-hum discounts and fears about imminent tax hikes and cuts in
government spending give Americans fewer reasons to open their
wallets in the last few days before Christmas.
Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc said the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approved Juxtapid capsules in patients with
homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. Shares lost 1.8
percent to $25.25 in light premarket trade. [I D:nWNAB00KJL]
European shares were broadly steady, consolidating sharp
gains made in the past five weeks, with volumes set to be thin
for the traditionally quiet half session ahead of the Christmas
break.
Asian shares steadied in quiet pre-holiday trade from a
slump late last week, with prices capped by nervousness about
the risk of the United States failing to avert a fiscal crisis.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)