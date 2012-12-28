* Obama to meet Democrats, Republicans at White House
* Stocks on course for worst week since mid-November
* Chicago PMI, pending home sales top expectations
* Dow down 0.6 pct, S&P down 0.5 pct, Nasdaq down 0.3 pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Dec 28 U.S. stocks fell for a fifth
straight day on Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for its
longest losing streak in three months, as the federal government
edged closer to the "fiscal cliff" with no solution in sight.
President Barack Obama and top congressional leaders were
set to meet to make a last-ditch attempt to avert the
devastating tax hikes and spending cuts that threaten to the
throw the economy into recession.
Energy shares were the weakest, with the sector
slumping 1.4 percent. The group is closely tied to the pace of
growth, and investors worry that if no deal is reached on the
fiscal cliff, it could severly depress demand for crude oil.
Exxon Mobil lost 1.6 percent to $85.48 and Chevron
Corp fell 1.4 percent to $106.96.
Obama and top lawmakers will meet at the White House later
on Friday to work on a solution for the draconian debt-reduction
measures set to take effect beginning next week.
Stocks, which have been influenced by little else than the
flood of fiscal cliff headlines from Washington in recent days,
lifted off lows after reports, which could not be confirmed,
that Obama would offer a new plan to Republicans.
"We've been whipsawing around on low volume and rumors that
come out on the cliff," said Eric Green, senior portfolio
manager at Penn Capital Management in Philadelphia.
With time running short, lawmakers may opt to allow the
higher taxes and across the board spending cuts to go into
effect and attempt to pass a retroactive fix soon after the new
year.
"The market doesn't think this will go on for months... it
is pretty optimistic something will happen next week," said
Green, who helps oversee $7 billion.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.25
points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,022.06. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 7.05 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,411.05.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.98 points, or 0.27
percent, at 2,977.93.
For the week, the S&P has dropped 1.3 percent, its worst
weekly performance since mid-November. The Dow is also down 1.3
percent on the week while the Nasdaq has lost 1.4 percent.
Highlighting Wall Street's sensitivity to developments in
Washington, stocks tumbled more than 1 percent on Thursday after
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid warned that a deal was
unlikely before the deadline. But late in the day, stocks nearly
bounced back when the House said it would hold an unusual Sunday
session to work on a fiscal solution.
Positive economic data failed to alter the market's mood.
The National Association of Realtors said contracts to buy
previously owned U.S. homes rose in November to their highest
level in 2-1/2 years, while a report from the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago showed business activity in the U.S.
Midwest expanded in December.
Barnes & Noble Inc shares rose 6.2 percent to $15.24
after the top U.S. bookstore chain said British publisher
Pearson Plc had agreed to make a strategic
investment in its Nook Media subsidiary. But Barnes & Noble also
said its Nook business will not meet its previous projection for
fiscal year 2013.
Shares of magicJack VocalTec Ltd jumped 8.5 percent
to $17.67 after the company, which provides VoIP or voice over
Internet protocol services, forecast more than $39 million in
GAAP revenue and over 70 cents per share in operating income for
the fourth quarter. The company also said it has appointed
Gerald Vento as president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.
The U.S.-listed shares of Canadian drugmaker Aeterna
Zentaris Inc surged 16.1 percent to $2.52 after
the company said it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration on a special protocol assessment by the
FDA for a Phase 3 registration trial in endometrial cancer with
AEZS-108 treatment.
(Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Kenneth Barry)