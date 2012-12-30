US STOCKS-Dow Jones barely notches sixth straight record high close
* Indexes end: Dow +0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.09 pct, Nasdaq -0.08 pct (Updates to close)
Dec 30 Equity futures were slightly higher at the beginning of electronic trading on Sunday night as talks continued in Washington over resolving the "fiscal cliff."
S&P 500 futures were up 3.7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1387.70 shortly after electronic trading opened at 6 pm ET 2300 GMT.
Stocks fell sharply on Friday, with significant losses in the last minutes of trading, as prospects for a deal on the impasse in Washington worsened at the start of the weekend.
Efforts to prevent the U.S. economy from hitting the "fiscal cliff" stalled on Sunday as Democrats and Republicans remained at odds over a deal that would prevent taxes for all Americans from rising on New Year's Day.
* Indexes end: Dow +0.04 pct, S&P 500 -0.09 pct, Nasdaq -0.08 pct (Updates to close)
NEW YORK, Feb 16 The S&P 500 dipped on Thursday, weighed down by the energy sector and financials, which snapped a five-session winning streak.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)