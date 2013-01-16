* Japanese airlines ground Dreamliners after emergency landing

* Dell buyout talks advance

* Futures off: Dow 37 pts, S&P 2 pt, Nasdaq 1.5 pts

NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday, pressured by low growth expectations and ahead of earnings from major financials including Goldman Sachs.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported an increase in fourth-quarter profits as the biggest U.S. bank made more home loans.

* Shares of Dow component Boeing fell 4.2 percent in premarket trading on concerns about the safety of its Dreamliner passenger jets. Japan's two leading airlines grounded their fleets of 787s on Wednesday after one of the jets made an emergency landing.

* A slow economic recovery in developed nations is holding back the global economy, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as it sharply cut its outlook for world growth in 2013. Global gross domestic product will rise 2.4 percent this year, the bank said, down from its June forecast that global growth would reach 3.0 percent in 2013.

* Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* This earnings season the U.S. technology industry is in the unusual position of dragging corporate America down.