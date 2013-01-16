* Japanese airlines ground Dreamliners after emergency
landing
* Dell buyout talks advance
* Futures off: Dow 37 pts, S&P 2 pt, Nasdaq 1.5 pts
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stock index futures
slipped on Wednesday, pressured by low growth expectations and
ahead of earnings from major financials including Goldman Sachs.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reported an increase in
fourth-quarter profits as the biggest U.S. bank made more home
loans.
* Shares of Dow component Boeing fell 4.2 percent in
premarket trading on concerns about the safety of its Dreamliner
passenger jets. Japan's two leading airlines grounded their
fleets of 787s on Wednesday after one of the jets made an
emergency landing.
* A slow economic recovery in developed nations is holding
back the global economy, the World Bank said on Tuesday, as it
sharply cut its outlook for world growth in 2013. Global gross
domestic product will rise 2.4 percent this year, the bank said,
down from its June forecast that global growth would reach 3.0
percent in 2013.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 37
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 1.5 points.
* Talks to take Dell Inc private are at an advanced
stage with at least four major banks lined up to provide
financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
* This earnings season the U.S. technology industry is in
the unusual position of dragging corporate America down.