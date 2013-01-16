* JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs earnings jump
* Japan airlines ground Dreamliners after emergency landing
* Dell buyout talks advance, shares slip
* Futures: Dow off 45 pts, S&P down 3.4 pts, Nasdaq up 2 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Jan 16 U.S. stocks were set to retreat
from five-year highs at the open Wednesday despite strong bank
results on concerns about global economic growth, with shares of
Boeing pressured after two Japanese airlines grounded
their Dreamliner fleets.
Earnings at Goldman Sachs nearly tripled on increased
revenue from dealmaking and lower compensation expenses and its
shares jumped 2.3 percent in premarket trading.
JPMorgan Chase & Co said fourth-quarter net income
jumped 53 percent and earnings for 2012 set a record, but its
shares slipped 0.7 percent in volatile trading.
A slow economic recovery in developed nations is holding
back the global economy, the World Bank said, as it sharply cut
its outlook for world growth in 2013 to 2.4 percent, from an
earlier forecast of 3.0 percent.
Concern about global economic growth is weighing on markets,
said Peter Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook
Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
Shares of Dow component Boeing fell 3.8 percent in premarket
trading on concerns about the safety of its new Dreamliner
passenger jets. Japan's two leading airlines grounded their
fleets of 787s after an emergency landing, adding to safety
concerns triggered by a ream of recent incidents.
"It's certainly going to pull averages down given Boeing's
large market cap but I don't see it as having broader market
implications," Jankovskis said.
S&P 500 futures fell 3.4 points and were below fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 45
points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 2 points.
Talks to take Dell Inc private were at an advanced
stage, with at least four major banks lined up to provide
financing, two sources with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters. Shares fell 3.8 percent in premarket trading after
jumping more than 21 percent over the past two sessions.
U.S. consumer prices were flat in December, pointing to
muted inflation pressures that should give the Federal Reserve
room to prop up the economy by staying on its ultra-easy
monetary policy path.
The Dow and S&P 500 rose Tuesday after
stronger-than-expected retail data, with the S&P closing at a
fresh five-year high of 1,472.34.