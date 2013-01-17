NEW YORK Jan 17 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Thursday, ahead of a busy day of corporate earnings and
economic data.
* EBay Inc reported holiday quarter results after
Wednesday's closing bell that just beat Wall Street
expectations, and its 2013 forecast was in line with analysts'
estimates. Its stock rose 1.2 percent to $53.51 in premarket
trading.
* Several financial companies report results on Thursday,
including Citigroup. Other companies on tap include Intel
.
* Solid earnings from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Chase on Wednesday helped lift estimates for S&P 500
corporate earnings slightly to a 2.2 percent gain, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
* Shares of Boeing extended a recent slump after the
United States and other countries grounded the new 787
Dreamliner following a second incident involving battery
failure. Boeing was down 2.8 percent at $72.26.
* S&P 500 futures rose 2.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 8
points, while Nasdaq 100 futures added 2.5 points.
* Investors were looking to the release of a batch of
economic data for trading incentives, including weekly first
time claims for unemployment benefits, housing starts for
December and manufacturing activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic
region for January.
* AT&T is considering buying a telecoms company in
Europe to offset growth constraints in its home market, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the
company's thinking.