NEW YORK Jan 24 U.S. stocks advanced on Thursday, as the S&P shrugged off a 10 percent decline in Apple to climb above 1,500 for the first time since Dec. 12, 2007, on positive economic news.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 77.37 points, or 0.56 percent, to 13,856.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.61 points, or 0.38 percent, to 1,500.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 7.79 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,145.88.