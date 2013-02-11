* Google shares dip, former CEO to sell near half his stake
* US Airways shares up, AMR merger deal seen near
* Celgene up as regulator approves new drug
* Futures up: Dow 37 pts, S&P 3.4 pts, Nasdaq 7.5 pts
NEW YORK, Feb 11 U.S. stock index futures edged
higher on Monday, suggesting equities will extend their
multi-year closing highs from Friday, but low volume and the
absence of economic indicators on tap could make trading
volatile.
* Upbeat U.S. and Chinese data last week helped extend the
weekly winning streak of the S&P 500 to six weeks. The benchmark
is up 6.4 percent so far this year after a steep rally in
January that has dwindled as earnings season winds down.
* S&P 500 futures rose 3.4 points but were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose
37 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 7.5 points.
* Google shares dipped 0.8 percent in premarket
trading after news Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt is selling
roughly 42 percent of his stake in the company, a move that
could potentially net the former chief executive $2.51 billion.
* Celgene Corp shares rose 1.5 percent premarket to
$101.60 after U.S. regulators approved its new drug for patients
with multiple myeloma whose disease has worsened after being
treated with other cancer drugs.
* US Airways shares gained 2.9 percent to $15.18 as
it nears an $11 billion merger with AMR Corp that
would create the world's largest airline.
* Three of Dell Inc's largest investors joined
Southeastern Asset Management on Friday in objecting to a $24.4
billion buyout of the No. 3 PC maker led by Chief Executive
Michael Dell, as opposition grows to the buyout, the largest
since the start of the financial crisis. Dell considered many
strategic options before opting to go private, the company said
in a regulatory filing.