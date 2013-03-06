* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
* After Tuesday's record close, Dow hits intraday lifetime
high
* Private-sector employers add 198,000 jobs in February
By Angela Moon
NEW YORK, March 6 The Dow hit another intraday
record high on Wednesday on signs of improvement in the U.S.
labor market, but the broader market was little changed as
investors became cautious that the rally may soon run its
course.
The stock market's rally this year has been fueled by signs
of a strengthening U.S. economy, continued support from the
Federal Reserve and fairly attractive equity valuations compared
with other assets.
"There is still a lot more cash to be put into equities,"
said JJ Kinahan, chief derivatives strategist at TD Ameritrade,
in Chicago.
"We are seeing investors moving out of the bond market, but
their money is not in the stock market yet. They are still not
full believers (of equities) but they are having cash in hand
because the rally seems to be continuing, and the valuations are
still attractive."
The S&P 500 index is trading at 13.6 times estimated
12-month earnings, compared with around 14.9 times in October
2007 when the index hit its intraday high, according to Thomson
Reuters data. This suggests that stocks are still about 9
percent cheaper than they were at the 2007 peak.
Relative to junk bonds, the earnings yield on the S&P 500 -
the inverse of the P/E ratio and used for valuation comparisons
with bonds - is around 7.5 percent - above the yield to maturity
on junk bonds, which is around 6.5 percent, data showed,
indicating that stocks have a better value than the riskiest
corporate bonds.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 39.79 points,
or 0.28 percent, at 14,293.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 1.50 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,541.29. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.89 points, or 0.06
percent, at 3,222.23.
Shortly after Wednesday's trading began, the Dow punched
through the previous session's intraday record, trading as high
as 14,320.65.
On Tuesday, the Dow ended at 14,253.77, breaking through
October 2007's record close of 14,164.53. For the year, the Dow
is up about 9 percent.
The CBOE Volatility Index, known as the VIX, Wall
Street's favorite barometer of fear, which usually moves
inversely to the S&P 500, had climbed as much as 2 percent
earlier in the session, as investors snapped up protection on
concerns that the rally may run out of steam.
By early afternoon, though, the VIX reversed course to trade
down 0.2 percent.
"The fact that 20 percent of the S&P 500 companies are
trading at 52-week highs is scaring people," said Kinahan, who
had pointed out that there was "more call buying on the VIX this
morning."
The S&P 500 has gained 8 percent so far this year and is
less than 2 percent below its record close. The larger S&P 1500
has already reached record highs, thanks to help from
smaller-cap companies.
The Russell 3000 Index, which measures the
performance of the 3,000 largest U.S. companies, also hit a
record intraday high earlier in the session.
In Wednesday's session, energy shares dragged on the market,
with Exxon Mobil down 0.3 percent at $89.33.
The telecom sector also took a toll, with AT&T shares
down 0.4 percent at $36.47.
The positive catalyst for Wednesday's advance came from
signs of improvement on the jobs front. The slowly healing labor
market has been one of the weaker spots of the recovery, but
data on Wednesday showed private-sector hiring was surprisingly
strong in February as companies added 198,000 employees.
It was an early look at the labor market two days ahead of
the U.S. government's closely watched non-farm payrolls report
on Friday, which is expected to show the economy created 160,000
jobs last month while the unemployment rate held at 7.9 percent.
The Nasdaq fared worse than the other two indexes on
Wednesday, weighed down by Microsoft after the European
Union fined the company 561 million euros ($731 million) for
failing to offer users a choice of web browser. Microsoft was
down 0.9 percent at $28.09.
Financial shares gained, with the KBW Bank Index up
0.9 percent. Dow component Bank of America climbed 2.9
percent to $11.88.
Staples shares tumbled 6.6 percent to $12.42 after
the largest U.S. office supply chain reported
lower-than-expected quarterly revenue and forecast weak earnings
for the full year.