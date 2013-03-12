* Yum up in premarket after China sales results
* Costco posts quarterly results
* Futures off: Dow 26 pts, S&P 2.2 pts, Nasdaq 5.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, March 12 U.S. stock index futures
dipped on Tuesday, as investors appeared set to book some
profits after a seven-session winning streak.
* Both the Dow and benchmark S&P index have rallied for
seven consecutive sessions, with the Dow setting fresh record
highs and leaving the S&P within 10 points of its all-time
closing high of 1,565.15 reached on Oct. 9, 2007.
* But any pullback may still be short-lived, with recent
dips having been well contained as investors have used them as a
buying opportunity.
* Investors' confidence in equities has grown, leading to a
gain of more than 10 percent for the year on the Dow and more
than 9 percent for the S&P, helped by signs of improvement in
the economy and the Federal Reserve's quantitative easing
program.
* The boost in confidence has been reflected in the CBOE
Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street's "fear
gauge," which dropped 8.2 percent to 11.56 on Monday, its lowest
level since February 2007.
* S&P 500 futures fell 2.2 points and were slightly
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
26 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5.75 points.
* Retailer Costco Wholesale Corp posted a 39
percent increase in quarterly profit, beating expectations, on
increasing sales, membership fees and a tax benefit related to a
special cash dividend.
* Yum Brands Inc advanced 5.4 percent to $71.50 in
premarket trade after the parent company of KFC reported an
unexpected 2 percent rise in February sales at established
restaurants in China.
* European shares consolidated near 4-1/2 year highs as a
rally in miner Antofagasta was counter-balanced by
steep falls in the real estate sector and disappointing UK macro
data.
* Asian shares eased but growing confidence in the U.S.
economy underpinned risk sentiment.